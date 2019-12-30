ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials said the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville will be renamed on January 1, 2020.
The venue will henceforth be branded as the Harrah's Cherokee Center- Asheville.
An official re-naming ceremony is set for later in January.
Harrah’s has casino resorts in Cherokee and Murphy, NC.
PREVIOUSLY - Asheville City Council votes to accept Harrah's Cherokee naming proposal for civic center
