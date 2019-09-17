GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) ReVonda Smith is looking for a full-time job at the SC Works Center in Gaffney.
“I enjoy it, they come in, they greet you, very friendly," ReVonda Smith.
She's pulling up openings on the computer inside the resource center.
“You get more one-on-one help here as far as when you come in and do your job service," Smith said.
On Tuesday, a U.S. Census Bureau recruiter setup an information session at the center.
“They’re really helpful," Smith said.
By law, every 10 years, the U.S. Census takes place. It's a count of how many people live in the country. This helps determine the number of U.S. House of Representatives in each state and how federal funds are distributed to a community.
“The Census Bureau has really come and recruited at all four of our centers in Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union," Benjamin Abrams said.
So, recruiters with the bureau are looking to fill several part-time positions to help get questions on the census answered and returned by April 1.
“It really allows for folks who may need that flexibility to still have a job and be able to work," Abrams said.
He's a business services consultant with SC Works greater Upstate.
“People who need jobs- we want to connect them to the jobs they can have and give them gainful employment," Abrams said.
He says jobs with the bureau along with others are posted on the SC Works website to promote recruitment events like this one.
“We also provide the county-wide job fairs that they will come and have their table to recruit," Abrams said.
So, people may soon see Census Bureau workers in your neighborhood. Legit workers will have a census badge and Smith hopes to find work soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.