PISGAH FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service said monday they are planning five prescribed burns on the Pisgah Ranger District in the next few months to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The agency said the low to medium-intensity burns also create healthier, more diverse, and more resilient forests that can better support wildlife.
Below are the areas where burns have been prescribed:
County
Burn Unit
Size (acres)
Haywood
Balds
550
Haywood
Sams Knob
200
Transylvania & Henderson
Pink Beds
2000
Transylvania
Bear Pen
1500
Buncombe
Bent Creek
117
The dates for the burns will depend upon weather conditions. Dates will fluctuate because several conditions are needed. Wind and relative humidity are also key factors in fire behavior, safety, and smoke control.
Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit.
During the burns, some roads and trails may be closed to ensure safety.
For more information contact the Pisgah Ranger District at 828-877-3265.
