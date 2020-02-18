ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Federal prosecutors have submitted a motion in federal court calling for an Upstate drug trafficker who pled guilty to a list of federal charges in 2019 to forfeit more than $3 million in property and assets.
The preliminary order of forfeiture against Detrick Lee McGowan was filed on February 11.
Click here to read the order.
In August of 2019, McGowan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, attempt to kill a witness(s) in order to prevent the witness(s) attendance and testimony in a criminal trial, and attempt to kill the prosecuting Assistant United States Attorney in retaliation for her role in the case.
PREVIOUSLY - Benevolent cookie buyer exposed as drug trafficker pleads guilty, confessed to devising plot to kill prosecutor, witness in his case
The indictments included language that, when McGowan was convicted or pled guilty, certain property and assets would be subject to forfeiture to the United States.
Those assets include more than $627,000 in cash and bank funds, a property on Scenic Lake Court in Piedmont, a 2016 Nissan Maxima, a 2015 Toyota Sienna, a 2019 EZ-Go Clemson Tigers golf cart, a gun, two Rolex watches, and other items totaling $3,264,500.
McGowan was arrested in 2019 just one say after he made headlines for purchasing an Upstate Girl Scout troop’s entire cookie inventory outside a supermarket.
PREVIOUSLY - Upstate man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies is 1 of 11 suspects indicted by DEA for conspiring to import drugs from Mexico
