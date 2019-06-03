GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Government has filed a lawsuit against a Pickens County chiropractor and several clinics and lab companies that he owned or was associated with in South and North Carolina.
A consolidated, 115-page lawsuit was filed on May 31 seeking a jury trial under the False Claims Act. The consolidated suit replaces three earlier lawsuits filed in 2015, 2017, and 2018.
It alleges the clinics named in the suit, which were reportedly owned or managed by Daniel McCollum, ordered practitioners to refer all clinical lab tests to lab testing companies McCollum was also connected to in exchange for kickback payments.
In addition to McCollum, the other defendants in the scheme are FirstChoice Healthcare P.C., LabSource LLC, Oaktree Medical Centre P.C., Pain Management Associates of the Carolinas LLC, Pain Management Associates of North Carolina P.C., ProLab LLC., and ProCare Counseling Center LLC
The lawsuit states “McCollum designed and executed a series of elaborate and extensive fraud schemes to maximize profits at his pain clinics and UDT (urine drug testing) laboratories at the expense of both patients and federal health care programs.”
The doctors reportedly sent patients who needed urine toxicology drug screens, durable medical equipment, MRIs, and other health services to the companies and received a gross percentage of the fees generated by those services.
The suit claims McCollum’s clinics offered “improper financial incentives and illegal kickbacks to induce health care providers to incentivize referrals of UDT (including medically unnecessary and unreasonable UDT) to McCollum’s laboratories, to provide medically unnecessary steroid injections, and to prescribe prescriptions for opioid drugs and lidocaine ointments that were not reasonable and necessary for the treatment of individual patients and that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.”
Further, the lawsuit claims that between January 2011 and December 2018, the defendants submitted “tens of millions of dollars in false claims to federal health care programs, including the Medicare, Medicaid, and the TRICARE programs” for unnecessary treatments.
Mark Hubbard, a spokesman for Pain Management Associates of the Carolinas released this statement about the lawsuit and the restructuring within the company:
“Pain Management Associates provides passionate, professional, and personal pain management to patients in North and South Carolina who depend on our board-certified physicians for their pain management needs. While loyally serving our more than 22,300 patients at our 11 clinics across the Carolinas, Pain Management Associates is reviewing inquiries from the Department of Justice and will fully respond to all legal filings in the appropriate manner and forum. Pain Management Associates has faced some recent business challenges prompting us to initiate an internal billing audit and corporate restructuring plan. It is our goal to be fully compliant with all regulations governing our industry.”
