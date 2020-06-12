Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say two people have been taken into custody in Connecticut with ties to an Asheville murder.
According to officers, Sherwayne Akeem Bascom was arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut Thursday, June 11 following an operation by the U.S. Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department.
In addition to Bascom's arrest, 27-year-old Shanice Sheronda McDay of Asheville was arrested for an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to fist degree murder.
Police say the arrests stem from a shooting that happened on April 3 at Pisgah View Apartments that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith. Police tell us a second victim was transported to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.
On April 10, police arrested Tyran Dewayne Burton in connection to the shootings as well.
Bascom and McDay were taken into custody without incident, and are awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
Sherwayne Bascom, Tyran Burton, and Dajour McDay are all facing first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges in the death of Adrian Terrell Smith and the attempted murder of the other victim.
