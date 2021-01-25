Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service say a man wanted for allegedly robbing a Spartanburg bank in mid-January was captured Monday morning in West Virginia.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force determined Joshua Jude was at home he relocated to in Union, West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Jude was wanted for allegedly robbing the First Citizens Bank on Main Street in Spartanburg on January 14, 2021. Officials say he gave the teller a note stating he had a bomb in his backpack and not to put a tracker with the bag containing money. After collecting the money, law enforcement officials say Jude fled the bank.
Monday morning, law enforcement arrested Joshua Jude in West Virginia who they say was taken into custody without incident.
Agents say the West Virginia State Police provided significant assistance to the task force during Jude's apprehension.
