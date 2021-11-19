SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A decomposing body found in a Seneca home has been identified as a most wanted fugitive missing for 16 years, according to the U.S. Marshals.
We're told on Nov. 6, the body was found in a home on Jennifer Lane by a neighbor conducting a welfare check on an elderly man who was not seen in weeks.
Authorities said during the death investigation, the body was identified as 15 Most Wanted fugitive Frederick McLean on Nov. 15. No foul play was suspected after the autopsy was conducted.
“The discovery of Frederick McLean’s body marks an end to the manhunt, but the investigation continues,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis in a news release. “I want to personally thank the men and women of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office who dedicated hundreds of man hours helping the Marshals identify the body and gather evidence allowing us to gain a better picture of McLean’s life as a fugitive.”
Authorities said McLean, 70, was wanted by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department in California on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child and was deemed a high risk for sexually assaulting young girls. An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2005 and he was added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitive list in 2006.
U.S. Marshals believe McLean lived in the Seneca home where his body was found for 15 years and was going by the the alias "James Fitzgerald."
“During his years on the run McLean used numerous aliases and also lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Anderson, South Carolina,” said Stafford. “Because of his alleged crimes, we are concerned there may be other victims out there.”
The U.S. Marshals and local authorities said they are continuing to investigate the case to determine if McLean received any help to avoid capture.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, or local law enforcement authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.