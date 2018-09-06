(Charleston, SC/ FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals-led Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force said Thursday that a Mexican fugitive who was in the country illegally was arrested in South Carolina.
Jorge Cruz-Antonio, who was wanted in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, for murder and grand theft auto, was arrested in North Charleston on Wednesday.
U.S. Marshals said a license plate hit on a Virginia plate associated with Cruz led them to an apartment complex where the suspect was parked.
When Cruz saw marshals approaching, he ran off on foot, but was caught.
“This arrest was a text book example of coordination among law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Thomas Griffin in a news release. “Operation Intercept Task Force members worked quickly to follow up on a lead and worked seamlessly to ensure the fugitive was taken into custody without incident.”
Cruz is currently in ICE custody for processing.
