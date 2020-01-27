ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Marshals Service announced a man wanted out of Michigan for a 2012 murder was apprehended thanks to the help of Upstate authorities.
In September of 2012, the Detroit Police Department said they found Tamika Brooks dead in a burning car. Through an investigation, they found that both Brooks and another person had been shot prior to the vehicle being burned.
The other person survived their injuries.
For years, U.S. Marshals worked to solve the case - that had appeared to go cold. However, information was eventually collected that helped investigators place a suspect, Lauren Ratliff, in South Carolina.
Assistance was requested from the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Greenville Division, and the search began for Ratliff.
During the course of their investigation, officials found enough evidence to place Ratliff in Anderson. He was arrested on January 24 at 4:15 p.m.
Ratliff faces the following charges out of Wayne County, Michigan in connection to the 2012 crimes:
- First-degree murder
- Assault with intent to murder
- Armed Robbery
- Two counts of unlawful imprisonment
Thomas Griffin, the U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina, gave the following statement - commending the work of his task force:
Fugitive fleeing from justice and other parts of the country should not mistake South Carolina's hospitality as an invitation to visit the state. We will always utilize every available resource to locate and apprehend wanted subjects so they can face justice in the appropriate jurisdiction.
Ratliff is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under a fugitive from justice warrant.
The Greenville Division of the CRFTF consists of law enforcement officers from the following agencies:
- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office
- Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
- Greenville Police Department
- South Carolina Highway Patrol
- Pickens County Sheriff’s Office
- Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
- The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations
MORE NEWS:
Starbucks confirms new location coming to Pelham Road in Greenville
Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and closes one-third of its restaurants
(1) comment
Another 13% event.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.