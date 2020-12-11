ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a registered sex offender who absconded from his home in Minnesota was apprehended Friday afternoon in Asheville.
The USMS says John Wayne Drysdale left St. Paul on December 3, leaving behind his keys and electronic monitoring bracelet at his residence with no intention of returning. Marshals say they teamed up with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and descended on an address along the 5000 block of US-221 South in Forest City, where they believed Drysdale was staying with a man who helped him flee Minnesota.
Drysdale was successfully arrested and secured in the county jail.
U.S. Marshal Greg Forest of the Western District of North Carolina stated, “It’s our job as the United States Marshals Service to collaborate with federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to help keep our communities safe. The Adam Walsh Act ensures that we can protect children; one of the most precious parts of our community”.
The Adam Walsh Act designates Marshals as the primary federal agents responsible for helping state and local law enforcement agencies with tracking and arresting non-compliant sex offenders across the country. The act provides a statute for the USMS to prosecute offenders in federal court for failing to register locally as a sex offender.
Drysdale was on federal probation for criminal violations regarding child sex abuse material and is required to register until September 29, 2029. His record also allegedly includes a bank robbery conviction.
The USMS did not identify the man who helped Drysdale.
