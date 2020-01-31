WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The US Postal Inspection Service is warning of an email scam in which scam artists are sending emails claiming to be USPS officials, including Postmaster General Megan Brennan.
The scam emails are being sent to Americans across the country. The scam emails mention unsuccessful attempts to deliver a package and prompts the recipient to confirm their personal delivery information by clicking a button or downloading an attachment, that, when opened, can activate a virus and steal information—such as usernames, passwords and financial account information.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of this scam and is working hard to identify the suspects. In the meantime, they urge anyone receiving this email to do the following immediately:
- Forward the email to spam@uspis.gov
- Then, delete the email immediately.
- DO NOT click on any links in/respond to the email.
The Postal Service said they will never reach out directly to customers to ask for money or personal information.
For more information, please visit, www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails/
