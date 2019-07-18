U.S. Secretary Betsy DeVos promotes school choice scholarship at Upstate private school

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) Mary Ann Ward and her family moved to the Upstate more than 10 years ago.
“In 2007 we lived in Illinois and that system was failing Zachary miserably," Ward said.
She says the school system in Illinois didn't provide the proper education and attention her son with special needs, needed.
“It’s been a fabulous staff that’s known how to reach Zach and teach him," Ward said.
She says with the help from the Exceptional South Carolina Scholarship Funding, she's able to send her son Zachary to Hidden Treasure Christian School in Taylors.
"When the scholarship came along it's really been a blessing because tuition is over $20,000 now a year and we couldn't do that without the help of the scholarship," Ward said.
Now, United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is promoting a similar federal program called the Education Freedom Scholarship.
“There’s all kind of options and it would really be put to South Carolina and all of the folks here to decide what things are going to be most important," DeVos said.
She participated in a round table discussion at Hidden Treasure along with the South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, to promote the school choice program.
“There's no federal entanglements other than the usual provisions of no discrimination based on race, religion and those kind of things. But other than that it's up to the state legislature," McMaster said.
Supporters say the program will allow businesses or people who donate money to charitable organizations, educational programs, and schools to get tax credits. This could include home-school programs, private schools, and public schools.
“I’d like to see a lot of it in the rural areas to perhaps have teachers or have special classes, or special sessions or resources of some kind.”
If the proposal passes Congress and South Carolina chooses to participate, the state legislature will create a list of those organizations and schools people or businesses can donate to.
"This will give many more students the tools that they need starting earlier on to be able to identify those things that they want to pursue," DeVos said.
Ward says the choice she was able to make proved to be the best for her son and her family.
