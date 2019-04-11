WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s United States Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott on Thursday announced the Senate had unanimously passed a resolution honoring the legacy and service of the late South Carolina Senator Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings.
Hollings served in the U.S. Senate for 38 years. He died Saturday at the age of 97.
The full text of the resolution is below:
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1922 and graduated from The Citadel and the University of South Carolina School of Law;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings served his country during World War II as an artillery officer in the Army, earning a Bronze Star;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1949;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings was elected Governor of South Carolina in 1959 and oversaw the establishment of the nationally recognized South Carolina Technical College System;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings served South Carolina with devotion and dedication in the United States Senate for 38 years;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings served the Senate as Chairman of the Committee on the Budget and Chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings fought tirelessly to combat hunger in the United States and was a strong advocate for a robust national defense;
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings championed fiscal restraint throughout his career and was the unheralded force behind the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985 (2 U.S.C. 900 et seq.);
Whereas the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather;
Whereas the service of the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings on behalf of the people of South Carolina and all people of the United States earned him the respect and devotion of his colleagues; and
Whereas the death of the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings has deprived South Carolina and the United States of one of the most outstanding Senators: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That—
(1) the Senate has heard with profound sorrow and deep regret the announcement of the death of the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings, former Senator for the State of South Carolina; and
(2) the Secretary of the Senate communicate this resolution to the House of Representatives and transmit an enrolled copy thereof to the family of the Honorable Ernest F. Hollings.
Funeral plans announced for former S.C. Governor and U.S. Senator Fritz Hollings
Former Vice President Biden to deliver Fritz Hollings eulogy
