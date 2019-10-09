U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham breaks from Pres. Trump, says troops need to stay in Syria

SPARTANBURG, (FOX Carolina) Talks of impeachment are swirling around Capitol Hill and word from the White House is President Donald Trump won't cooperate with an impeachment inquiry.
"Anybody who wants to impeach the President based on this transcript of a phone call, I just don't see that being reasonable," U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said.
"The President was trying to find out if Ukraine is a good investment. He never said if you don't investigate Joe Biden, I'll cut the money off, that just didn't happen."
Graham approves of former Congressman Trey Gowdy becoming part of Trump's legal team.
"He understands the Congress. He's a brilliant lawyer, he's got a cool head about him," Graham said.
Graham stopped through the Upstate on Wednesday and says impeachment could destroy the country.
"The House needs to vote on impeachment. They need to take a stand," he said.
However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has taken a stand. And based on rules made when Republicans last controlled the House, the House Majority has unilateral subpoena power and they don't have to take a vote.
But Graham's focus is also thousands of miles away from the White House after Trump announced U.S. troops will pull out of Syria. Turkey administrators launched a military offensive.
"The Kurds are the ground forces that destroyed caliphate with American air power. We've abandoned them, that breaks my heart. When Turkey comes into Syria, they're going to be going after the Kurds, not ISIS," Graham said."I hope the President will change his mind and re-adjust his policy before it's too late."
Graham says this leaves a breeding ground for ISIS, which will make America unsafe.
