(FOX Carolina) -- The U.S. Small Business Association is offering disaster assistance to residents of South Carolina affected by April's severe storms and tornadoes.
Businesses and residents in the declared disaster area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the USSBA, according to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing South Carolina residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority.” Carranza reports.
The recent disaster declaration from the White House covers the following South Carolina counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens.
The following adjacent counties in Georgia and North Carolina are only eligible for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan: Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Jasper, Lexington, and Saluda in South Carolina, Burke, Effingham, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Richmond, Screven and Stephens in Georgia, and Anson, Jackson, Macon, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland and Transylvania in North Carolina.
More information on the application can be found here.
MORE NEWS - South Carolinians have until May 10 to register to vote in June primaries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.