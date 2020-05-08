(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolinian's have received over two million dollars in Economic Impact Payments, according to the U.S. Treasury.
“This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”
Eligible individuals who have not yet received an Economic Impact Payment should click here to check your payment status or provide additional information so that your payment can be delivered as rapidly as possible.
For more detailed figures on payments to eligible individuals, click here.
For state by state economic impact payment figures, click here.
