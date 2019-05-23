LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday the U.S. Waffle Company will open a new frozen food processing facility in Pickens County. The company’s $22.1 million investment will create approximately 114 new jobs.
“Across South Carolina, businesses of all types are thriving, and today’s announcement by the U.S. Waffle Company is a testament to that,” McMaster said in a news release. “We’re excited for the 114 new jobs in Pickens County and look forward to watching this company thrive for years to come.”
The U.S. Waffle Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South Carolina.
The company makes frozen waffles and pancakes for retailers and restaurants..
The governor said U.S. Waffle Company will relocate its existing operations and adding new production lines to an existing, 310,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 178 in Liberty.
Including the 114 new jobs, the Liberty plant will employ around 350 total employees at the Liberty facility.
The new plant is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2019 and anyone interested in employment should visit www.uswaffle.com.
A $200,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Pickens County to assist with costs associated with the project, McMaster said.
