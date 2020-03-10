Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Uber riders and drivers in much of South Carolina will soon have the ability to text 911 via an emergency button located inside the Uber app.
The new feature will be available as part of Uber's Safety Toolkit. Riders and drivers will be able to choose between texting or calling 911 should they need emergency assistance while on a trip with Uber.
When used, the text to 911 feature populates a text message to 911 with key trip details including locations and vehicle information.
Uber worked with 911 dispatchers to determine what information to include in the initial emergency text. An example would appear as follows:
I am taking a trip with Uber. White Toyota Prius ABC1234. My Current location is 1562 Poblano Street. My intended destination is 1455 Market St. My emergency is:
Riders and drivers will be able to include additional information about their emergency before sending a text message to 911 dispatchers.
Starting today, riders in the following counties will be able to use the new feature: Aiken, Fairfield, Kershaw, Richland, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Clarendon, Greenville, Laurens, Spartanburg, York, Cherokee, and Beauford.
“In an emergency, every second counts. This new addition to the app will allow Uber users to reach out to 911 in situations where they may not be able to make a phone call,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products.
According to the FCC , text to 911 is only available in certain locations. If it is not available, the user will get a response clarifying that text to 911 is not available in that location.
