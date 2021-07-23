RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in North Carolina charged an Uber driver with sexually assaulting a customer.
A news release from the Wake County Sheriff's Office says investigators have charged Muhammad Arslan Afzal with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible sexual offense, indecent exposure and sexual battery.
According to investigators, the driver stopped his car on the shoulder of Interstate 540 near Knightdale early on May 9 and asked his passenger to move to the front seat to help him with his GPS.
The sheriff's office says the driver assaulted the woman, then drove her to her destination before he fled the area.
