(FOX Carolina) - Rideshare services Uber and Lyft are offering special rates and discounts to help people make it to the polls on Election Day.
Uber said it will offer $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day via the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, etc).
Riders must follow these steps to take advantage of this discount:
- Make sure you have the most recent version of the Uber app.
- Enter the promotional code VOTE2018 in your app. (Tap Menu > Payment > Add Promo Code)
- Request your ride using our polling place locator, right in the Uber app.
- Be sure to select the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order).
Lyft said it will offer 50 percent off promo codes through Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and other partners. Lyft will also also have a product integration to help passengers find their polling location. Access the codes here.
Lyft said free rides will also be available in underserved communities through its nonpartisan, nonprofit partners, including Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, the National Federation of the Blind, Faith in Action, League of Women Voters, and the Student Vets of America.
