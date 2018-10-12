JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Emergency Management says a Jonesville man has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
A report from DHEC was received by officials Friday evening, and water-spraying of pesticide has been arranged within a mile of the targeted area. While this does not pose health risks to humans or animals, beekeepers should cover their hives until spraying is finished.
Crews will be going door-to-door in Jonesville on Monday, October 15, to spread information about the virus and check outside residences for areas where mosquitoes could be.
