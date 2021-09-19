JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Union County deputies are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General in Jonesville, says Union County dispatch.
Deputies said the incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to deputies, the suspect approached a clerk at Dollar General, pulled out a gun and told the clerk to give him her car keys.
The suspect then walked back into the store with the clerk and demanded the money from the registers. He left the store on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to deputies.
According to officials, deputies and K9s are at the scene looking for the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to deputies.
