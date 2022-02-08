UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies announced that they located the 15-year-old who escaped custody earlier today, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said their K-9 team is were tracking the 15-year-old near Highway 18 and Upstate Evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.