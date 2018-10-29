UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Union County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they plan to file charges against a Charlotte mother in the drowning death of her 1-year-old son.
Last month, Dazie Idah Lee, 20, allegedly drove around barricades on NC 218 and ran into intense flood waters. Lee lost control of the car as it was swept into a group of trees.
She managed to free herself and her 1-year-old son, Kaiden, from his car seat. But, she lost her grip on Kaiden.
Rescue crews recovered his body the next day.
Now, Union County Sheriff's investigators are charging Lee with involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a closed/unopened highway in connection to her son's death.
“The tragic death of this child and the circumstances surrounding this case are heartbreaking,"said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. "We continue to pray for all those suffering as a result of this child’s death. However, after a very thorough investigation and taking all facts into consideration and applying the law, we feel that these charges are appropriate.”
Deputies said they served Lee with a criminal summons. She is due in court November 20 of this year.
