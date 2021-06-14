UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office says they made an arrest in an unsolved homicide case from 2020.
On February 9, 2020, deputies say they responded to Gideon St. in the Jonesville community in reference to a suspicious death. Deputies identify the victim as Haley Thomason.
After a sixteen month investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and Union County Coroner’s Office, Dylan Thomason was charged with the Murder of his former wife.
The Sheriff will hold a press conference tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. to talk about this case and another recently solved case.
Deputies say that they worked with SLED to make this arrest.
This investigation is still active at this time, according to deputies.
