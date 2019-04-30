GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) UFC is coming to the Upstate!
According to a press release, UFC will be coming to South Carolina for the first time in history. Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated to host the June 22 event.
Prelims are scheduled to kick off around 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3.
Though the main event has yet to be announced, here are some of the bouts that will be featured:
- No. 10 ranked women’s flyweight Andrea Lee looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when she takes on No. 11 ranked Montana De La Rosa
- Bryan Baberena aims to put on another show for the fans when he faces Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight signee Randy Brown
- North Carolina native Allen Crowder goes for his second consecutive UFC win when he battles former kickboxing champion Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dana White’s Contender Series alum Kevin Holland takes on Alessio Di Chirico from Rome, Italy
- Grappling specialist Ashley Yoder squares off with Japanese standout Syuri Kondo
- Brazilian middleweight finisher Markus Perez looks to spoil the UFC debut of Daniel Cormier protégé Deron Winn
- Flyweight prospect Ariane Lipski out of Brazil takes on veteran Molly McCann from England
- Andre Ewell looks to earn his first UFC finish against Anderson dos Santos from Brazil
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Those interested can purchase them online at Ticketmaster.com, or at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
