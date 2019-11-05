SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) UFC fighter Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is bringing a huge victory back to his Upstate hometown this Saturday, and will be celebrated as a champion.
Thompson is a Simpsonville native, resident, and hero. The UFC fighter found himself the unanimous winner after defeating Vicente Luque on one of the biggest stages in the game: Madison Square Garden.
The 26-year-old welterweight fighter now holds a record of 18-6-1, setting him up for a real chance at a championship run.
Megan Carroll, Thompson's sister, says his win is important in that it shows his students here in the Upstate the lesson of perseverance.
"You keep working hard, and you don't quit," Carroll said. "Win humbly and with humility, and lose graciously."
In celebration of Thompson's win and homecoming, the City of Simpsonville will hold a 'Wonderboy' Red Carpet Event. Sponsored by Jordan May RE/MAX Results, the event will be held at Hendricks Pavilion at City Park on November 10 from 2-5:30 p.m.
Food, drinks, music and, of course, the 'Wonderboy' himself will be featured.
Thompson is the head instructor for the kid's program at Ray Thompson's Upstate Karate in Simpsonville.
