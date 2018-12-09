TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - If snow and ice are not enough signs of bad weather, there’s another that can’t be overlooked: When Waffle House shuts down.
Well, it happened in the Upstate on Sunday.
FOX Carolina’s crew in Travelers Rest stopped by the restaurant there and found it locked up tight.
We’re not sure if FEMA has been notified yet.
The agency often uses Waffle House closings as a metric to determine a storm’s severity.
They call it the Waffle House Index.
There is no word yet when the Travelers Rest location will be back open.
