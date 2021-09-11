CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei cranked up the offense in a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State of the FCS . The Tigers spent the week grinding out the mistakes they made in 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia last week when they were held without a touchdown in a game for the first time since the 2017 season. Against South Carolina State, they scored TDs on all four first-quarter possessions and pulled away for their 36th straight victory over programs from the Football Championship Subdivision. Uiagalelei ran for two scores and threw for a third.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
