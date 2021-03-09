Britain Meghan and Harry Interview

A view of Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 Frank Augstein

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has issued a statement, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years and that they would address the issues privately. The palace said Tuesday the “issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,’’ and are taken very seriously. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,’’ the statement says. The statement is the first comment by the palace following Harry and Meghan’s two hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family.

