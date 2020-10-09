Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with UNC Asheville are issuing an order for students to shelter in place after they say a threat was communicated to several offices overnight.
The warning was posted on their Facebook page around 7:40 a.m. on Friday telling students, "Do Not Come to Campus".
The school wrote:
Due to a threat to the UNC Asheville community there will be no in-person classes, practices or activities on campus today. All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home. We will provide updates as they become available.
Overnight the University says several offices received an email communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community.
Officials say the email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.
Employees, other than essential personnel, are asked to stay away from campus today.
Officials say they are working with senior staff and state and local authorities and will continue to keep students and staff updated.
