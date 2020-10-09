Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with UNC Asheville issued an order for students to shelter in place after they said a threat was communicated to several offices overnight and nearby grade schools were also placed on precautionary perimeter lockdown.
The warning was posted on their Facebook page around 7:40 a.m. on Friday telling students, "Do Not Come to Campus".
The school wrote:
Due to a threat to the UNC Asheville community there will be no in-person classes, practices or activities on campus today. All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home. We will provide updates as they become available.
The university later said several offices received an email in the overnight hours communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community.
Officials said the email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.
Employees, other than essential personnel, were asked to stay away from campus today.
Officials said they are working with senior staff and state and local authorities and will continue to keep students and staff updated.
Asheville City Schools later announced on their website that
out of an abundance of precaution, Claxton Elementary School, Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Isaac Dickson Elementary School and Montford North Star Academy were placed on perimeter lockdowns due to their proximity to the university.
Officials said the perimeter lockdowns involves the entire campus, including our kitchens.
The lockdown also means that meals cannot be served from drive-thru sites at Claxton Elementary School and Isaac Dickson Elementary School.
The school district said all other food distribution sites and times will remain the same.
