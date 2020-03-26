ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - UNC Asheville said Thursday they have been notified by the Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services that a UNC Asheville student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student has not been on campus since March 6, and officials said they are confident that there is no risk to the campus as a result of this particular case.
The student lives off campus and is following quarantine guidelines.
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.