ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - UNC Asheville said Thursday they have been notified by the Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services that a UNC Asheville student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student has not been on campus since March 6, and officials said they are confident that there is no risk to the campus as a result of this particular case.

The student lives off campus and is following quarantine guidelines.

