ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – UNC Asheville announced Tuesday that its men’s basketball game with ETSU at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Buccaneer program, according to a news release from the venue.
The schools are working to reschedule the game at a later date.
Per the release, the Bulldogs continue to follow local, university, Big South and NCAA policies and protocols, and currently have no COVID-19 issues.
UNC Asheville will next take the court on Friday to face High Point in Kimmel Arena for its 2020-21 Big South opener at 5 p.m.
