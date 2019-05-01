Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, UNC-Charlotte Chancellor, Dr. Philip Dubois, went on WBT radio to discuss the tragedy that happened on his college campus Tuesday afternoon.
Chancellor Dubois, appearing on former Governor Pat McCroy's radio show, released the names of the two people killed and the four victims that were wounded in Tuesday's shooting.
Dubois said that the 4 victims that were wounded will probably be okay. He said that three of the students have undergone surgery while the fourth has already been released.
Those wounded were identified as Dew Pescario, 19, of Apex, NC, Rami Alramatin, 20, of Saudi Arabia, Emily Haupt, 23, of Charlotte and Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex, NC.
The chancellor said his primary focus at this time is to meet with the family of the victims who died, identified as Ellis Parlier, 19 of Midland, NC and Riley Howell, 21 of Waynesville, NC.
Dubois also said the school is focused on the students on campus to make sure they have the support they need from counselors at this time of tragedy.
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when police say 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom during the last day of class.
The North Carolina University police chief said officers arrived within minutes to the class where the shooting occurred and disarmed Terrell.
