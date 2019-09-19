College Campus Shooting　North Carolina

FILE - This April 30, 2019, file booking photo provided by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office shows Trystan Andrew Terrell. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office says Trystan Andrew Terrell will appear for an arraignment on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at around 2 p.m. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

 HOGP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The man charged with killing two North Carolina university students and wounding four others in their classroom in April has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Trystan Andrew Terrell also pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm on educational property. State prosecutors accepted Terrell's plea during a hearing that was previously scheduled to decide whether the gunman could face the death penalty for the killings at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Terrell had faced the charges in connection with the April 30 shooting as classmates gathered in a lecture hall.

Terrell told investigators he gave up on the attack after being tackled by one of the students who died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.