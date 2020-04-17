CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - While COVID-19 has sent almost all college students home, UNC Charlotte is still finding a way to honor the students whose lives were taken during a campus shooting in 2019.
The university said in an announcement on Inside UNC Charlotte that while in-person remembrance ceremonies can't happen this year, they will recognized April 30, 2020 with a virtual event titled "United: A Remembrance Program". The event is set to begin at 5:10 p.m. and will pay tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, whose lives were taken during the shooting. The event will also the student survivors who were in the classroom when the shots rang out.
The program will feature the student body president and vice president, vice chancellor for student affairs Kevin Bailey, and a special appearance from CBS News correspondent Don Dahler, who graduated from UNC Charlotte in 1991. An artistic video and original composition from two faculty members will also be featured, along with musical performances from Water From Fire, featuring two recent alumni.
"Although I am disappointed that original plans for remembering April 30 cannot be realized, the enduring spirit of Niner Nation is one of resilience; we will get through this time together. We hope you will join us on April 30 for this day of remembrance," said chancellor Philip L. Dubois in the online post.
Howell, originally from Waynesville, N.C., was commended posthumously for taking the shooter on directly. His actions were credited for saving other students' lives, and his love of Star Wars lead to his inclusion in the universe's canon as a Jedi historian.
