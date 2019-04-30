CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Shots have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina - Charlotte near Kennedy Hall, the UNC Office of Emergency Management reported via twitter on Tuesday.
NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf— UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019
The entire campus is on lockdown, authorities say.
The university urged students and staff on campus to "run, hide, fight" and "secure yourself immediately."
At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to media reports.
It's currently unknown if the injured victims are students or not.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.
MORE NEWS
Greenville Co. Schools: Administrators investigating racially charged social media post allegedly posted by Hillcrest High student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.