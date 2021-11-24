ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saved an unconscious baby on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a call for service on Highway 28 Bypass where two adults and a 22-month-old baby were found unconscious in a car, according to the Sheriff's Office.
We're told a deputy began CPR on the baby while another deputy drove them to AnMed Health. The hospital staff was notified and prepared to receive the baby when they arrived.
The Sheriff's Office said the woman that was in the car was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said this investigation is still ongoing.
