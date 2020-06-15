GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Richmond, Virginia-based Underground Kitchen announced its UGK Community First Project, a nonprofit food relief operation that works with a team of chefs and local partners to provide healthy meals to the community, will visit Greenville on June 17.
The UGC Community First Project: Greenville is a collaborative partnership between Greenville Drive, FoodShare South Carolina, and organizers said it is designed to distribute nutritious, chef-prepared meals to people in need in the Greenville area.
Fluor Field will serve as a drive-thru location for families with food insecurity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m.
Organizers said the Greenville Drive's Executive Chef, Wilberto Sauceda, will lend his time and talents to meal prep, along with two Richmond chefs, Lori Gowin and Jean Lorestil, who are Underground Kitchen team members.
