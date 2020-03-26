Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released numbers for South Carolina's unemployment claims.
According to the SCDEW, in the week ending March 21, 2020, in-state South Carolina initial claims were 31,054, an increase of 1600 percent from the previous week's count of 1,996.
According to the SCDEW, an initial claim is defined as being "filed by an unemployed individual after a separation from an employer."
The Department of Employment and Workforce also said 772 residents who live in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance against another state. This represents an 800 percent increase from the previous week's count of 97.
Horry, Charleston and Greenville Counties look to be hit hardest which each one filing between 3,000 and 5,000 claims.
Important Information to Know About the Unemployment Insurance Process
- The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.
- Most of the questions the agency is receiving through their call center can be found on our website dew.sc.gov and their YouTube page SC DEW. Check the site in order to avoid the wait!
- There are many exceptions to the unemployment insurance process due to federal and state assistance. The SCDEW is updating their dew.sc.gov/covid-hub daily to explain these. Check back often.
