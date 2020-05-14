Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says for the fourth straight week, initial claims for unemployment insurance in the state have dropped.
According to SCDEW, the claim week ending May 9, saw 32,513 people file an initial claim. That's down 14,234 from the previous week.
Greenville County continues to lead the state in initial claims last week, having 3,494 claims, but that's down 1,506 from the previous week. Spartanburg remained fifth in the state with claims totaling 2,546.
“Over the last week we have seen another decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the Governor reengages the state’s businesses,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce."
“At the same time, our agency is continuing to process claims to make sure all eligible individuals receive payments, back-dated appropriately,” continued Ellzey. “As South Carolinians begin to return to work, we know most will be ready to get back to the long-term stability of employment, but we also understand that some individuals may face challenges. We
will support employers and employees through this process of reemployment, which is key to the state’s economic recovery.”
In the last two months, the state has seen 486,149 claims and the agency has paid more that $1.09 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act funds.
The agency says the continue to adjust hours to allow more staff to be available at peak times and are working to efficiently and effectively address claimants.
You can visit the COVID-19 Resource Hub, or the agency's social media platforms for updated information.
