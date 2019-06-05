Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Asheville City Schools have announced an unexpected early dismissal in effect for Isaac Dickson Elementary School.
Officials say the school could be dismissed as early as 11:45 a.m. due to a water line rupturing near the school and the school now being without water.
According to the Asheville Water Authority, the repairs will take between six and eight hours.
Right now only Isaac Dickson Elementary is affected by the outage. The school says their transportation department is coordinating now and parents can pick up their students as well.
Students on a field trip today who are returning at 2 p.m. that normally ride a bus, will have transportation.
