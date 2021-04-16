BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner's Office and sheriff's office are investigating a suspicious death in Buffalo.
According to the coroner, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the coroner responded to a suspicious death on Main Street in Buffalo.
The coroner identified the victim as Donzell Pierre Martin, 32.
Union County dispatch said that deputies were dispatched for reports of shots fired near Duncan Avenue and Main Street.
Details on the incident have not been released as the investigation is still ongoing by the coroner's office, Union County Sheriff's Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Police searching for missing duo out of Hanahan that may be in danger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.