UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Council said they will hold a special meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss a personnel and legal matter.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Jury Room at the Union County Courthouse.
The meeting will be an executive session and the members would not discuss what happened.
County Supervisor Frank Hart provided a statement in regard to the session:
"Now [we] had an opportunity to review the Sled report and based on some of the conduct and behavior that was reported in the report I basically told the sheriff that in my opinion as county supervisor he should resign from the office of sheriff really for the good of the sheriffs office as well as union county as a whole."
