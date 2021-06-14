UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office says that it arrested two suspects that are accused of attempted murder and murder for shooting incidents that occurred in 2015, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that on April 6, 2015, a man was standing near his residence along Horseshoe Circle and was shot. About 50 minutes later, deputies say they responded to another shooting near Haas St.
Deputies say that the victim near Haas St. died of his injuries.
The deceased was identified as Christopher L. Rhinehart, according to the sheriff's office.
The cases were re-opened in 2021 and both cases were linked together.
Cedrick R. Woods and Quenterous D. Jeter have both been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with these incidents, the sheriff's office says.
Woods and Jeter were arrested on Thursday, according to UCSO.
Union County Sheriff Jeff Bailey shared his thoughts on the arrests in a release.
“I would like to thank UPSD, SLED, 16Th Circuit Solicitor Office, Union County Coroner’s Office, Victim’s Advocate and the Investigative Unit here at the Sheriff’s Office. All of these departments and agencies have worked tirelessly to bring closure to the victim’s and their families."
Sheriff Bailey says that although arrests have been made, the investigations into these incidents are still active.
