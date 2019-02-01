Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from a resident on Lockhart Highway after their child says they had a gun pointed at them.
According to the deputies report, an 8 year old juvenile said he was riding his bike on Poinsett Street near where he lives when a black four door car came up and stopped where he was at.
Deputies say the child stated that the driver of the car produced a pistol and aimed it at him before driving away towards Morningside Baptist Church.
According to deputies, the juvenile told them there were three or four men in the car and he had never seen any of them before.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.
