UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County High School on Tuesday announced the suspension of football activities after a student athlete showed symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
All varsity practices and games will be postponed until Sep. 29 in accordance with recommended guidelines.
Union County’s first game against Clinton will be rescheduled for a later date.
