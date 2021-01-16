UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday morning, crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Union County that sadly took the life of five animals.
Paul Brown, the homeowner, said the fire at his home on Balsam Street was an electrical fire. There were nine people in the house at the time. All of them were able to get out in time without injuries however, Brown lost five dogs due to the fire.
Brown says he is the sole provider for everyone in the house. He lives on a fixed income, doesn't have insurance, and now has no place to go.
The home, along with a majority of everything within it, is a total loss.
